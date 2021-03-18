UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Gets Initial Approval For Mediation In Dam Dispute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sudan gets initial approval for mediation in dam dispute

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sudan said Thursday it had received initial approval for international mediation in Khartoum's and Cairo's decade-long dispute with upstream Ethiopia over its controversial Blue Nile mega-dam project.

Last month, Khartoum suggested mediation by a quartet of the African Union, European Union, United Nations and the United States, a proposal welcomed by Cairo, but rejected by Addis Ababa.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), set to be Africa's largest hydroelectric project, has been a source of tension in Sudan and Egypt ever since Addis Ababa broke ground on it nearly a decade ago.

On Thursday, Sudan's chief negotiator Mustafa al-Zubeir said the proposal had been initially approved by the quartet.

"The quartet seeks to reach consensus between the three countries to proceed with their work as mediators," Zubeir told AFP.

The Nile, the world's longest river, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it traverses.

Ethiopia says the hydroelectric power produced by the dam will be vital to meet the energy needs of its 110 million people.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.

Sudan fears its own dams will be compromised if Ethiopia proceeds with filling the GERD before a deal is reached.

Addis Ababa announced last July it had completed its first year filling target and would proceed with the second stage, regardless of whether an agreement is in place.

The dam dispute comes as Addis Ababa and Khartoum argue over a ownership of a contested fertile border territory.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Electricity Water Egypt European Union Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia United States Sudan July Border Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

21 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

36 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

42 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.