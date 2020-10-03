Sudan government, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal

Juba, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Sudan's government and rebel groups on Saturday inked a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands died.

Representatives from transition government and rebel groups, as well as guarantors of the deal from Chad, Qatar, Egypt, the African Union and United Nations, all signed the deal at a ceremony in the South Sudanese capital Juba, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.