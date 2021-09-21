Sudan government says it foiled coup attempt linked to Bashir regime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Sudan's fragile transitional government said it foiled an attempted coup early Tuesday involving military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

Information Minister Hamza Baloul said the coup attempt was thwarted and those behind it "brought under control".

"We assure the Sudanese people that order has been restored and the leaders of attempted coup both military and civilian have been arrested and are being investigated," he said in a televised address.

"Authorities are pursuing supporters of the defunct regime who participated in the coup attempt." Earlier, top military and government sources told AFP that the plotters had attempted to take over the state media building but "failed" and the officers involved were "immediately suspended".

State television broadcast patriotic songs as it announced the coup attempt and urged "the people to confront it".

Senior members of Sudan's ruling council told AFP the coup attempt had been "thwarted" and "the revolution is victorious." The cabinet announced that "all those involved in the attempt have been detained".

Traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly in central Khartoum, AFP correspondents reported, including around army headquarters, where protesters staged a months-long sit-in that eventually led to Bashir's overthrow in a palace coup by the army.

Security forces did however close the main bridge across the White Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city Omdurman.

- 'We will not allow a coup' - There have been previous coup attempts since Bashir's ouster which officials have blamed on Islamist supporters of the former president and members of his now-defunct ruling party.

Sudan has had a long history of coups. Bashir, a one-time general himself, came to power on the back of an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.

Since his ouster, the ex-president has been kept in Khartoum's high security Kober prison and is facing trial over the coup which brought him to power.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his prosecution of a deadly war against ethnic minority rebels in Darfur.

During a visit to Khartoum last month, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan signed a cooperation deal with the transitional authorities that marked another step towards Bashir facing trial in The Hague.

In an address to his troops on Tuesday, powerful paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said: "We will not allow a coup to take place.

"We want real democratic transition through free and fair elections, not like in the past," said the commander, widely known as Hemeti.

Under an August 2019 power-sharing deal, Sudan is ruled by a transitional government composed of both civilian and military representatives, and tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.

The deal originally provided for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was reset when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups last October.