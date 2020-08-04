Sudan, Libya register new Virus relayed deaths

ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The death toll from the corona-virus pandemic continued to rise in Sudan and Libya on Tuesday, as the middle East struggles to contain the outbreak.

In a statement, the Sudanese Health Ministry said 11 fatalities and 42 additional cases were registered over the past three days, bringing the country's tally to 11,780, including 763 deaths. The ministry said recoveries rose to 6,194 after 57 patients had recovered.

In Libya, the government's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 10 deaths and 226 additional infections.

A statement by the NCDC said the total number of cases rose to 4,063, including 93 deaths, and 625 recoveries.

The corona-virus pandemic has claimed over 694,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

More than 18.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries of nearly 11 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.