UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Nile Level Drops After Deadly Floods

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Sudan Nile level drops after deadly floods

Khartoum, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Nile waters in Sudan have begun to drop after reaching record levels this year and causing deadly floods across the country, the water and irrigation ministry said on Sunday.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and the country faces severe flooding every year.

But this year officials said they had recorded the highest waters on the Blue Nile -- which joins the White Nile in the Sudanese capital Khartoum -- since records began over a century ago.

On September 7 the waters had reached 17.

67 metres (58 foot), but by Sunday the level went down to 17.36, the ministry said, adding that the drop was being registered in several control stations across the country.

On Thursday the UN said that the floods had affected more than half a million people in Sudan, destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes and raised the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks.

According to Sudan's civil defence, at least 106 people have been killed and 54 others injured.

The disaster prompted the Sudanese government to declare a three-month state of emergency.

Related Topics

Injured Century United Nations Water Khartoum Sudan June September October Sunday From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

1 minute ago

CBUAE Governor stresses importance of adopting eff ..

31 minutes ago

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

46 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

46 minutes ago

MeznSat satellite - a new Emirati achievement in s ..

46 minutes ago

Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COV ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.