Sudan opposition demand 'new constitutional arrangements' to solve crisis

SUDAN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Sudan's main opposition coalition has called for "new constitutional arrangements" to resolve the months-long political crisis in the country.

"A full democratic civilian authority must be established to run transition under new transitional arrangements," the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition said in a statement.

The FFC, a former ruling partner to the military, said the new arrangements will allow the formation of a national army "under which it carries out its constitutional and legal duties and exits from politics." Sudan's number two military commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, admitted Monday that last year's military takeover in Sudan had "failed".

"Unfortunately, we did not succeed in changing, for reasons I will not talk about now. When you think about change you have a goal, a vision for change. Unfortunately, what was planned did not happen, and it failed. Now we've gone to the worst," he told BBC.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."More than 100 people have been killed in protests against the military since then, according to Sudanese medics.