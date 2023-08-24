Open Menu

Sudan Paramilitaries Press Assault On Armoured Corps Base

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Sudan paramilitaries press assault on armoured corps base

Wad Madani, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :For the fourth straight day Wednesday, Sudanese paramilitaries fought the regular army in Khartoum for control of a key armoured corps base in the capital's south, witnesses said.

Fighters from Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began their assault on the vast strategic compound on several fronts on Sunday.

Residents of Al-Shajara, the neighbourhood where the base is situated, reported "large losses on both sides" on the first day of the attack when the fighting was constant.

"This is the longest the fighting has lasted in Al-Shajara," said one.

The army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has put out several statements and videos saying it has repelled the RSF attacks.

But the paramilitaries said that since early Wednesday the RSF had "taken control of nearly the entire camp, with only a few minor areas still under contention".

Both sides post regular videos online showing what they say is their men inside the base, but it is not possible to independently verify which force holds which perimeter.

Each side has in the past claimed to have taken strongholds in Khartoum while they were in fact still fighting for them, as was the case with the army headquarters and the presidential palace.

The war between the rival generals and former allies erupted on April 15, and conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project are that nearly 5,000 people have been killed since then.

The bodies of many people have not been able to be recovered.

According to United Nations figures, in the four months since the fighting broke out more than 4.6 million people have had to flee their homes.

UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths late Tuesday again pleaded for both parties to stop fighting so aid could get through.

Among the areas badly in need are Kadugli, in South Kordofan state, where the main road into town has been blocked by the al-Hilu faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), the UN said.

The faction has been battling Sudan's army in the area.

"Due to the insecurity, aid workers travelling from out of the area are not able to reach the town," a UN report said, adding that humanitarian food supplies "will only last families until the end of this month".

In a joint appeal on August 15, the heads of 20 global organisations had warned that "more than six million Sudanese people are one step away from famine".

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Road Kadugli Khartoum Sudan April August Sunday Post Event From Million

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

1 hour ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

2 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

3 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

3 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

3 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

3 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous