Sudan PM Hamdok freed from house arrest, his office says

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been freed from the house arrest imposed on him since last month's military coup, a member of his office told AFP Sunday.

"The house arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been lifted and the forces guarding his house have withdrawn," the official said.

The move came after mediators earlier on Sunday announced that the military had reached a deal to reinstate Hamdok as premier.