Sudan PM Hamdok to return to lead government after deal: mediators

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have reached a deal for his return and the release the civilian leadership detained since last month's military coup, mediators said Sunday.

"A political agreement has been reached between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces and civil society organisations for Hamdok's return to his position, and the release of political detainees," senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma told AFP.

A group of Sudanese mediators also released a statement confirming the deal.