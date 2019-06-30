UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Police Fire Tear Gas At Khartoum Protesters: Witnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters: witnesses

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts of Khartoum as thousands gathered in response to a call for a mass demonstration Sunday against the ruling generals, witnesses said.

Tear gas was used in the northern district of Bari and in Mamura and Arkweit, eastern Khartoum, as protesters chanted "Civilian rule! Civilian rule!".

Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in the eastern town of Gadaref, a witness said.

Related Topics

Police Bari Khartoum Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

50 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

1 hour ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

1 hour ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.