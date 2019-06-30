Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters: witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts of Khartoum as thousands gathered in response to a call for a mass demonstration Sunday against the ruling generals, witnesses said.

Tear gas was used in the northern district of Bari and in Mamura and Arkweit, eastern Khartoum, as protesters chanted "Civilian rule! Civilian rule!".

Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in the eastern town of Gadaref, a witness said.