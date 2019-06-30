Sudan protest group calls for march on presidential palace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A leading protest group called for a march on Sudan's presidential palace Sunday despite a heavy security deployment as thousands of demonstrators rallied against the generals in a mass rally demanding civilian rule.

"We call on our revolutionary people in the capital to go to the republican palace... to seek justice for the martyrs and for an unconditional transfer of power to civilians," the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement on Twitter.