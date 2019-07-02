Sudan protest group calls for nationwide 'civil disobedience' on July 14: statement

(@imziishan)

Khartoum, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A key Sudanese protest group Monday announced a one-day nationwide "civil disobedience" campaign on July 14, a day after it organised mass protests against the ruling generals that rocked the country.

"On Sunday, July 14, a civil disobedience and total political strike in Khartoum and across all provinces will be held," the Sudanese Professional Association said in a statement, adding that a mass protest will also be launched on July 13.

The SPA had initiated the protests in December that finally led to the ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April.