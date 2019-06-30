UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Protesters Chant 'civilian Rule' As Troops Deploy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Sudan protesters chant 'civilian rule' as troops deploy

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Sudanese took to the streets of the capital Sunday for a mass protest against the country's ruling generals, amid international calls for restraint to prevent a new crackdown on demonstrators.

The planned "million-man" march is seen as a test for protest organisers whose movement has been hit by a deadly June 3 raid on a Khartoum sit-in and a subsequent internet blackout that has curbed their ability to mobilise support.

Dozens of demonstrators were killed and hundreds wounded when armed men in military fatigues stormed the sit-in outside army headquarters, shooting and beating protesters who had camped there since April 6.

The new protest comes at a time when Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) are jointly mediating between the protesters and generals.

The European Union, several Western nations and rights groups have called on the generals to avoid any violence.

Hundreds of men and women, flashing victory signs and carrying Sudanese flags, flooded the streets of Al-Sahafa neighbourhood of Khartoum, chanting "civilian rule, civilian rule," an AFP correspondent reported.

"We are here for the martyrs of the (June 3) sit-in. We want a civilian state that guarantees our freedom. We want to get rid of military dictatorship," said protester Zeinab, 23.

Hundreds more took to the streets of Jabra neighbourhood, with many chanting revolutionary slogans, witnesses said, and rallies were under way in other districts.

Protests were also launched in the cities of Al-Obied, Madani and Khasma el-Girba, witnesses said.

Earlier the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) deployed in pick-up trucks mounted with machineguns in several Khartoum squares and many shops were shut, an AFP correspondent said.

RSF chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo warned he would not tolerate any "vandalism" at the protests.

"There are vandals, there are people who have an agenda, a hidden agenda, we don't want problems," Dagalo, who is also the ruling military council's deputy chief, said Saturday.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Army Martyrs Shaheed European Union Khartoum Ethiopia March April June Women Sunday Dictator

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

35 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

50 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

50 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

51 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.