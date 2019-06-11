UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Protesters To End Strike, Resume Talks With Generals: Mediator

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

Sudan protesters to end strike, resume talks with generals: mediator

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Protest leaders have agreed to end their civil disobedience campaign launched after a crackdown on demonstrators and resume talks with Sudan's ruling generals, an Ethiopian mediator said Tuesday.

"The Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to end the civil disobedience (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, who has been mediating since a visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week, told reporters.

"Both sides have also agreed to resume talks soon" on a handover of power to a civilian administration, he said.

The protest movement itself said in a statement that it was calling on people "to resume work from Wednesday".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Visit Alliance Sudan From

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.