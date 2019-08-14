UrduPoint.com
Sudan Rain Kills Seven, Leaves Thousands Homeless

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Sudan rain kills seven, leaves thousands homeless

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country's south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.

"Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state," SUNA said.

The downpours, which have battered parts of Sudan for days now, destroyed hundreds of homes in the capital Khartoum.

At least six other people were killed over the past week in Jazira and in the western region of Darfur where thousands of people were affected by flooding.

