UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Rains And Floods Claim 20 More Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Sudan rains and floods claim 20 more lives

Khartoum, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 20 people were killed and 13 others wounded Sunday in torrential rains and flooding, the latest victims of days of flooding in Sudan, the civil defence said.

Heavy rains typically hit Sudan between June and October each year, and this week the country has been badly battered by the downpour.

"20 people have died and 13 have been injured while 345 houses were destroyed or badly damaged" across the country Sunday, the civil defence said.

The latest toll brings to 35 the number of people killed since the end of July and to more than 7,000 the number of houses destroyed or damaged as a result of heavy rains and flooding.

The UN said on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people had been affected by the flooding.

The civil defence also reported Sunday that it had dispatched helicopters and supplies to eastern Sudan where a group of miners are stranded due to rising waters.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Died Sudan June July October Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

3 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

3 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.