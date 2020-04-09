UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Raises Bread Price, Year After Bashir's Fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir's fall

Khartoum, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Sudanese authorities on Wednesday announced a rise in the price of bread in the capital Khartoum, nearly a year after the fall of president Omar al-Bashir.

A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against Bashir in December 2018 -- demonstrations that went on for months until the army deposed the longtime ruler on April 11 last year.

Wednesday's change will mean that one Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously, according to Khartoum state governor Ahmed Abdoun.

In mid-December 2018, the price of bread had been hiked from one pound for a 70 gram loaf to three Sudanese Pounds in parts of the country, triggering the social unrest that turned into mass anti-Bashir demonstrations.

Related Topics

Army Governor Khartoum Price April December 2018 From

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

58 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

51 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

51 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

52 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

55 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.