(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Sudanese authorities on Wednesday announced a rise in the price of bread in the capital Khartoum, nearly a year after the fall of president Omar al-Bashir.

A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against Bashir in December 2018 -- demonstrations that went on for months until the army deposed the longtime ruler on April 11 last year.

Wednesday's change will mean that one Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously, according to Khartoum state governor Ahmed Abdoun.

In mid-December 2018, the price of bread had been hiked from one pound for a 70 gram loaf to three Sudanese Pounds in parts of the country, triggering the social unrest that turned into mass anti-Bashir demonstrations.