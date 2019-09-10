Sudan reports cholera in war-torn Blue Nile state

Khartoum, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Sudan reported four confirmed cases of cholera in Blue Nile Tuesday and said three people had also died of acute diarrhoea in the war-torn state.

Health Minister Akram al-Toum has asked the World Health Organization to send supplies of cholera vaccine immediately, the ministry said.

Ministry and WHO officials have been sent to the affected area.

"There are 37 cases of acute diarrhoea in Blue Nile... There have been three deaths," the ministry said in a statement.