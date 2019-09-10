UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Reports Cholera In War-torn Blue Nile State

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Sudan reports cholera in war-torn Blue Nile state

Khartoum, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Sudan reported four confirmed cases of cholera in Blue Nile Tuesday and said three people had also died of acute diarrhoea in the war-torn state.

Health Minister Akram al-Toum has asked the World Health Organization to send supplies of cholera vaccine immediately, the ministry said.

Ministry and WHO officials have been sent to the affected area.

"There are 37 cases of acute diarrhoea in Blue Nile... There have been three deaths," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Died Sudan

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

1 hour ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

1 hour ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.