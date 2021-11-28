UrduPoint.com

Sudan Says 'several' Troops Killed By Ethiopian Forces

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Sudan says 'several' troops killed by Ethiopian forces

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's army said Saturday "several" soldiers had been killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have soured over Al-Fashaqa, a border zone long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers but claimed by Sudan.

"Our forces tasked with securing the harvest in Al-Fashaqa... were attacked by groups of Ethiopian army forces and militias, who sought to intimidate farmers and spoil the harvest season," Sudan's armed forces said in a statement.

Sudanese troops "repelled the attack" and "inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment" on the Ethiopian side, it said.

But the attack left "several killed" among Sudanese forces, the army added.

Ethiopian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Al-Fashaqa, which also borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, has seen sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides over the past years, but escalated last year.

Tensions rose after fighting erupted in Tigray in November 2020, which sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Khartoum and Addis Ababa have since been locked in a tense war of words over the region, trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.

The border dispute feeds into wider tensions in the region, including over Ethiopia's controversial Blue Nile dam.

Sudan, along with Egypt, has been locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia's mega-dam for a decade.

Both downstream countries, dependent on the river for most of their water, see the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as an existential threat.

Related Topics

Attack Army Water Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan November Border 2020 Refugee

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

57 minutes ago
 Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

9 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

9 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

9 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.