Sudan Security Fires Tear Gas At Anti-coup Rally: Witness

Khartoum, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Sunday at an anti-coup rally in Khartoum to protest last month's military takeover, a witness said.

"We organised a silent stand against Burhan's decisions, outside the Ministry of education," Mohamed al-Amin, a geography teacher who took part in that stand against the country's top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"Police later came and fired tear gas at us though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners" which read: "no, no to military rule," and called for transition to "full civilian rule," he added.

