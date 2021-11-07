UrduPoint.com

Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Against Anti-coup Protests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Sudan security forces fire tear gas against anti-coup protests

Khartoum, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month's military takeover.

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied Sunday in the capital Khartoum, as well as in its twin city of Omdurman, Wad Madni to the south, and the northern city of Atbara.

"The authority belongs to the people", protesters chanted, calling "no, no to military rule", and demanding a "civilian government".

Nationwide anti-coup protests have occurred since the October 25 power grab by the army, but have been met by a deadly crackdown.

At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 wounded, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors.

"Protesters barricaded the streets, set car tyres ablaze, called out against the military rule, and chanted that civilian government is the people's choice," said Hoda Othman, who witnessed protests in Omdurman on Sunday.

Almost two weeks ago Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council -- that was supposed to lead the country toward full civilian rule.

Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was briefly detained, but later placed under effective house arrest.

- Teachers arrested - Sunday's rallies followed calls for two-days of civil disobedience made by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions which were also instrumental in the 2018-2019 protests which led to the ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

"The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup," the SPA said, vowing "no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy".

In Khartoum eastern Burri district, protesters built burning barricades of tyres.

"Security forces later dispersed the protest by firing tear gas and began removing the barricades," said protester Mosab Abdalla.

Earlier on Sunday, dozens of teachers rallied against the army outside the education ministry in Khartoum.

"We organised a silent stand against the decisions by Burhan," said geography teacher Mohamed al-Amin, who took part in the protest.

"Police came and fired tear gas at us, though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners." There were no confirmed reports of casualties but about 87 teachers have been detained, according to the SPA.

The teachers' rally came after the military leadership replaced heads of department at the education ministry, as part of sweeping changes it made in multiple sectors.

"The protest rejects the return of remnants of the old regime" linked to now jailed ex-resident Bashir, the teachers' union said.

- Internet outages - The SPA's appeals for the civil disobedience were circulated via text messages to bypass internet outages since the putsch.

On Sunday there appeared to be mixed compliance with the call among retailers.

Some shops were still open but others were shuttered in Khartoum, as well as in the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North, according to witnesses.

The military takeover sparked international condemnation, including punitive aid cuts and demands for a swift return to civilian rule.

Burhan insists it "was not a coup" but a move to "rectify the course of the transition." On Thursday, the military released four civilian members of the government.

But other key officials are still under guard and, on that same day, security forces arrested other civilian leaders near a United Nations building in Khartoum, following their meeting with UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes.

"We call upon the military leadership to cease arresting politicians and activists and to stop committing human rights violations," Perthes said afterwards.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Internet Army Police United Nations Condemnation Education Car Atbara Omdurman Khartoum Same Lead Sudan April October Gas Sunday 2019 Government Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.