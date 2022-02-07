UrduPoint.com

Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Anti-coup Protesters: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Khartoum, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Monday at anti-coup protesters who were rallying against last year's military coup, an AFP correspondent said.

The tear gas was fired as protesters were heading toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum to demonstrate against the October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the correspondent said.

Authorities had blocked the streets leading to the palace ahead of Monday's protests.

>