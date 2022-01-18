UrduPoint.com

Sudan Security Kill Seven Protesters In Anti-coup Rallies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Sudan security kill seven protesters in anti-coup rallies

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese forces opened fire killing seven protesters Monday in one of the deadliest recent mass rallies against a military coup, with UN Security Council members urging Khartoum to exercise the "utmost restraint".

The latest violence, which took place in the capital as well as in other major cities, comes ahead of a key visit by US diplomats, as Washington seeks to broker an end to the months-long crisis in the northeast African nation.

UN special representative Volker Perthes condemned the "continued use of live ammunition" to put down the protests, confirming at least seven people killed and "scores injured", while the US embassy in Khartoum criticised "the violent tactics of Sudanese security forces".

Nine UN Security Council members including Britain and France urged all parties to "refrain from the use of violence", stressing the importance of "peaceful assembly and freedom of expression." The seven deaths on Monday brings to 71 the number of protesters killed since the army's October 25 takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military power grab triggered international condemnation, and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

Protesters -- sometimes numbering in the tens of thousands -- have regularly taken to the streets despite the security clampdown and periodic cuts to communications since the coup.

