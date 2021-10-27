UrduPoint.com

Sudan Security Moves To Break Up Protests, PM Held Under Guard

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sudan security moves to break up protests, PM held under guard

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters Wednesday, in a bid to end three days of demonstrations against a military takeover that has sparked widespread international condemnation.

Armed forces deployed in large numbers after overnight protests saw clashes in the capital Khartoum, with officers firing tear gas and arresting several leading pro-democracy activists, including from Sudan's largest political party, the Umma Party.

"Police forces have removed all the barricades since Wednesday morning and arrested all the people who stood near them," said Hady Bashir, a protester, after AFP correspondents saw security forces clear rocks and tyres blocking major streets in Khartoum.

Since top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency, thousands of citizens have maintained protests, chanting "No to military rule".

Shops have remained closed following calls for a campaign of civil disobedience, as pro-democracy movements ratcheted up calls for "million-strong protests" on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Burhan allowed home Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok -- who was detained by the military Monday along with his ministers and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council -- following intense international pressure.

But Hamdok and his wife were returned "under close surveillance," his office said Tuesday, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain under full military arrest.

In a joint statement, diplomats from the US, UK and Norway -- the grouping previously involved in mediating Sudanese conflicts known as "The Troika" -- as well as the European Union and Switzerland, called for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Hamdok.

"We continue to recognise the Prime Minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of the transitional government," the statement read.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Police Condemnation Norway European Union Wife Khartoum United Kingdom Switzerland Sudan Gas All From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

PM says violence for political purposes will not b ..

PM says violence for political purposes will not be allowed

2 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

20 minutes ago
 Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

25 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

30 minutes ago
 Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

9 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote ..

ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote exports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.