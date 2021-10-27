Sudan security moves to break up protests, PM held under guard

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters Wednesday, in a bid to end three days of demonstrations against a military takeover that has sparked widespread international condemnation.

Armed forces deployed in large numbers after overnight protests saw clashes in the capital Khartoum, with officers firing tear gas and arresting several leading pro-democracy activists, including from Sudan's largest political party, the Umma Party.

"Police forces have removed all the barricades since Wednesday morning and arrested all the people who stood near them," said Hady Bashir, a protester, after AFP correspondents saw security forces clear rocks and tyres blocking major streets in Khartoum.

Since top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency, thousands of citizens have maintained protests, chanting "No to military rule".

Shops have remained closed following calls for a campaign of civil disobedience, as pro-democracy movements ratcheted up calls for "million-strong protests" on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Burhan allowed home Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok -- who was detained by the military Monday along with his ministers and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council -- following intense international pressure.

But Hamdok and his wife were returned "under close surveillance," his office said Tuesday, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain under full military arrest.

In a joint statement, diplomats from the US, UK and Norway -- the grouping previously involved in mediating Sudanese conflicts known as "The Troika" -- as well as the European Union and Switzerland, called for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Hamdok.

"We continue to recognise the Prime Minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of the transitional government," the statement read.