Sudan Sees Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

KHARTOUM, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Sudan has been witnessed an increasing number of COVID-19 infections and deaths since early October, igniting concerns over a new wave of the pandemic in the country.

Sudan on Sunday reported 78 new COVID-19 infections, with active cases amounting to 490, Sudan's Health Ministry said on Saturday, warning that "all these cases indicate emergence of a new wave of COVID-19 in the country." It urged the citizens to follow the health protocol such as wearing facemasks, abiding by social distancing and hand sanitizing.

The ministry stressed that vaccination is the most effective way for people to get out of the current crisis.

Last week, Sudan received about half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to join three other COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Johnson.

The Sudanese health authorities are planning to vaccinate around 20 percent of its population, or 8 million people, by the end of 2021 and vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of 2022.

