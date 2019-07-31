UrduPoint.com
Sudan Shuts All Schools After Pupils' Killing: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Sudanese authorities Tuesday ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely, state media reported, after the shooting dead of five pupils at a rally sparked further student demonstrations.

"Orders have been given to governors of all states to shut kindergartens, Primary and high schools from tomorrow (Wednesday) until further notice," the official SUNA news agency said, following a directive issued by the ruling military council.

