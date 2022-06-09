UrduPoint.com

Sudan Starts Post-coup Talks Without Key Civilian Bloc

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian bloc

Khartoum, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sudan on Wednesday began UN-facilitated direct talks between rival factions hoped to resolve a political crisis sparked by last year's coup, but with a critical civilian bloc refusing to participate.

"It is important to not let this moment slip," United Nations special representative Volker Perthes told reporters in Khartoum. "We are asking everybody to work with one another in good faith." Sudan has been rocked by deepening unrest -- near-weekly protests, a violent crackdown that has killed over 100 people and a tumbling economy -- since the October 25 power grab led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military takeover derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule that had been established following the 2019 ouster of long-serving autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

The UN, African Union and regional bloc IGAD have since March been pushing for Sudanese-led talks to break the political stalemate.

On Tuesday, Burhan hailed the talks as a "historic opportunity" and called on political factions "to not stand as a stumbling block".

Burhan last month lifted the state of emergency imposed since the coup, and authorities have in recent weeks released multiple civilian leaders and pro-democracy activists.

Perthes welcomed the measures, but said "more can be done".

Western nations including Britain, France, Norway and the United States have also urged Sudanese authorities "to undertake further confidence-building measures".

In a statement on Wednesday, they called for an "effective end to the use of force against protesters, lifting emergency decrees; ensuring progress on ongoing investigations into human rights violations." Wednesday's talks were attended by military officials, representatives from several political parties, and senior members from ex-rebel groups.

But Sudan's main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) -- which was ousted from power in the coup -- as well as the influential Umma party have refused to take part.

Members from the resistance committees, informal groups which emerged during the 2019 protests against Bashir and which have led calls for recent anti-coup rallies, were also absent.

The meeting "does not address the nature of the crisis" and any political process should work on "ending the coup and establishing a democratic civilian authority", the FFC said in a statement earlier this week.

The Umma Party said the objective of the talks was "undefined" and the political climate "was not fully prepared." However, IGAD envoy Ismail Wais urged absent factions to join.

"They are always welcome and the door is open," Wais said.

"We... cannot imagine a political solution without the participation" of the absent factions, AU envoy Mohamed Lebatt said.

mz/dv

Related Topics

Army United Nations France Norway Progress Khartoum United States Sudan March October 2019 From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

50 minutes ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

50 minutes ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

50 minutes ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

50 minutes ago
 Provision of employments and bettering the quality ..

Provision of employments and bettering the quality of people's life are among th ..

50 minutes ago
 Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in dis ..

Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in distress

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.