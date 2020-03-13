UrduPoint.com
Sudan Suspends Flights Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Sudan suspends flights over virus fears

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sudan suspended flights and closed its land border with Egypt on Thursday, in efforts to prevent the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic, a government statement said.

Flights from China, Iran, Italy, Spain, Japan and Egypt were halted, according to the statement from the council of ministers.

Sudan would also stop granting visas to nationals of these five countries worst affected by COVID-19.

Sudanese are advised not to travel to those countries and mass gatherings are discouraged, the statement said.

The government also asked the health ministry and military medical services to prepare quarantine centres.

Sudan is yet to report any cases of coronavirus.

