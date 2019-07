Sudan talks to resume Tuesday over remaining issues: mediator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Talks between Sudanese protesters and ruling generals on remaining issues related to installing a transitional civilian administration are to resume Tuesday, a mediator and protest leader said.

African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt said Sunday that the two sides have been invited for "final talks on the Constitutional Declaration".

Prominent protest leader Babiker Faisal also confirmed Tuesday's talks in Khartoum between the two sides, who signed an initial power sharing deal on July 17.