Sudan teen shot dead in Khartoum anti-coup protests: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and fatally wounded in the Sudanese capital Sunday in a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protests, medics said.

The death raised to 41 the number of people killed since the October 25 coup, and it came hours after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated in a breakthrough deal to reverse the military takeover.