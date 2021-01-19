UrduPoint.com
Sudan Troops Deployed In Darfur After Clashes Kill 155

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Sudan troops deployed in Darfur after clashes kill 155

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A heavy Sudanese troop presence helped restore calm Tuesday in the Darfur region, local sources said, after three days of inter-ethnic violence which claimed at least 155 lives and displaced tens of thousands.

The transitional government in the capital Khartoum has deployed military units to the remote region, where the recent end of a joint United Nation and African Union peacekeeping mission raised fears of more bloodshed.

Violence erupted Saturday between Arab nomads and members of the non-Arab Massalit ethnic group in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 130, said state governor Mohamed Abdalla al-Douma.

