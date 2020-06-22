UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Warns Against Escalation In Nile Dam Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:50 AM

Sudan warns against escalation in Nile dam dispute

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sudan warned against escalation and urged further negotiations with Egypt and Ethiopia over Addis Ababa's controversial dam on the Nile.

Tensions are running high between the three countries after recent talks failed to produce a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

"We do not want escalation. Negotiations are the only solution," Sudan's irrigation and water resources minister, Yasser Abbas, told reporters on Sunday.

"Signing an agreement is a prerequisite for us before filling the dam. Sudan has the right to demand it," he said.

Ethiopia has declared plans to start filling the dam next month, regardless of whether a deal has been reached.

Egypt, which views the massive hydro-electric barrage as an existential threat, on Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the dispute, citing Ethiopia's "non-positive stances".

At Egypt's request, the Arab League is due to discuss the issue at a virtual meeting of foreign ministers Tuesday, a diplomat at the League told AFP Monday.

Cairo fears the dam could severely reduce its water supply from the Nile, which provides nearly 97 percent of Egypt's freshwater needs.

Addis Ababa says the dam is indispensable for its development and insists Egypt's water share will not be affected.

The Nile is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it traverses.

Egypt says the dam threatens the Nile's flow, most of which originates in the Blue Nile, with damaging implications for its food supply and economy.

ab/jj/mdl

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Water Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Ethiopia Sudan Sunday From Agreement Share Arab

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

8 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

8 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

8 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

10 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.