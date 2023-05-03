UrduPoint.com

Sudan Warring Parties Agree 'in Principle' To 7-day Truce: S. Sudan Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sudan warring parties agree 'in principle' to 7-day truce: S. Sudan govt

Khartoum, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Warring generals in Sudan have agreed "in principle" to a seven-day ceasefire, the government of neighbouring South Sudan said Tuesday, after regional envoys denounced repeated violations of previous truces.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified to end more than two weeks of war in Africa's third-largest country as warnings multiply about a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis.

More than 430,000 people have already been forced to flee their homes, the United Nations said.

Hundreds of others have been killed and thousands wounded.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), "have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th," the South Sudanese foreign ministry in Juba said in a statement.

Multiple truces agreed since fighting began on April 15 have been repeatedly violated, including one announced by South Sudan early in the war.

Related Topics

Africa Army United Nations Juba Sudan April May From Government

Recent Stories

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

15 minutes ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

1 hour ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

1 hour ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.