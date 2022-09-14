UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Recall Queen's Visit In Years Before Partition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022

Sudanese recall queen's visit in years before partition

Khartoum, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :It has been more than 50 years since Queen Elizabeth II visited Sudan but there are still some who remember her tour of the formerly British-ruled territory in its first decade of independence.

In subsequent decades, repeated military coups and civil war between north and south have led to protracted isolation and partition into two independent nations.

There is not much nostalgia for British rule. Many in the rump Sudan left behind by the south's secession in 2011 blame it for fanning the ethnic and religious differences that eventually led to the bloody divorce.

But there was genuine fondness for the queen personally when her death at the age of 96 last week brought down the curtain on a reign lasting more than 70 years.

"I was a schoolgirl in my uniform and we were pulled out of school to greet the queen," recalled Khartoum resident Belqis Rikabi, now in her 70s.

Rikabi remembered that she had been impressed by the queen's dress and had tried to get through the jostling crowd to touch the fabric.

"One of the guards hit me very hard but then the queen saw this and called out: 'No, no, no'," Rikabi said.

"He stopped and then she held up the hem of the dress for me to examine it."

