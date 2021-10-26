Sudanese stand ground against coup as condemnation pours in

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Angry Sudanese stood their ground Tuesday in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the military's takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting.

"No to military rule", "The revolution will go on" and "Returning to the past is not an option", they chanted, a day after the armed forces seized power and reportedly shot dead at least four people.