Sudan's Bashir Awaits His Fate In Corruption Trial

Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir is expected Saturday, eight months after the military deposed the strongman during unprecedented mass protests against his three-decade rule.

Bashir is charged with illegally acquiring and using foreign funds.

If found guilty, he could be sent to prison for up to 10 years.

The Khartoum court is expected to hand down its verdict at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).

Bashir was toppled by the army on April 11 after months of mass demonstrations triggered by an acute economic crisis.

He has attended several hearings since the trial began in August, appearing in a metal cage wearing the traditional Sudanese white jalabiya and turban.

At the start of the trial, judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said authorities had seized 6.9 million Euros as well as $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese Pounds ($128,000) from Bashir's home.

