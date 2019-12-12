UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Deposed Bashir Faces Verdict In Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:00 AM

Sudan's deposed Bashir faces verdict in corruption case

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan's deposed president Omar al-Bashir is expected to be delivered on Saturday, months after his ouster in April in the face of unprecedented mass protests.

Bashir has been on trial in a Khartoum court since August on charges of illegally acquiring and using foreign funds.

The ex-president, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years, was toppled by the army on April 11 after months of demonstrations triggered by an acute economic crisis.

The verdict is the first faced by the veteran leader, and if found guilty, the offences could land him behind bars for more than a decade.

Bashir has appeared at several hearings in the trial, following the proceedings from inside a metal cage wearing the traditional Sudanese white jalabiya and turban.

At the start of the trial, judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said authorities had seized 6.

9 million Euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese Pounds ($128,000) from Bashir's home.

While the former president admitted to having received $90 million from Saudi leaders, the trial concerns only $25 million of these funds received shortly before his ouster from Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bashir said the money seized from his home was the remainder of $25 million.

The funds, he said, formed part of Sudan's strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and were "not used for private interests but as donations".

Bashir's lawyer Mohamed al-Hassan told reporters the ex-president's defence does not see the trial as a legal case, but as "a political case".

Sudan is one of the countries worst affected by corruption in the world, coming in at 172 out of 180 in watchdog group Transparency International's global ranking.

Related Topics

Corruption World Army Saudi Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan Mohammed Bin Salman Money April August From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

9 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

9 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

10 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.