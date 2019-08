(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Abdallah Hamdok was sworn in Wednesday as the prime minister of a transition that is meant to guide Sudan to civilian rule, state media reported.

Hamdok took the oath during a brief ceremony, moments after flying in from Ethiopia, where he spent years working as a senior economist for the United Nations.