Suele Set To Make Bayern Return In German Cup Final

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Suele set to make Bayern return in German Cup final

Berlin, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Germany defender Niklas Suele could make his return for Bayern Munich after nine months out with a serious knee injury in Saturday's German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Friday centre-back Suele, 24, who tore knee ligaments last October, could feature the Olympic Stadium, which will be almost empty due to coronavirus-related regulations.

"Niklas will take part in the final training session and will then possibly be in the squad," Flick said.

"He looks to be in good shape." Having lifted the Bundesliga for the eighth straight year last weekend, Bayern are hoping to complete their first domestic double since 2016.

Flick said Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara could also feature in the German capital having recovered from a groin problem.

"He (Thiago) has been taking part in full training since Wednesday, he's ready to play - right from the start or during the course of the game," said Flick.

Leverkusen will be without Brazilian forward Paulinho, who tore his cruciate ligament in training and underwent surgery on Friday.

Bayern are chasing their 20th cup triumph while Leverkusen, who have won the trophy only once, in 1993, are looking for a second success at the third attempt having lost the 2002 and 2009 finals in Berlin.

