Open Menu

Suez Canal Authority Deals With Malfunctions Of 2 Tankers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Suez Canal Authority deals with malfunctions of 2 tankers

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday that the technical crews of the canal are dealing with "malfunctions" of two tankers during their crossing of the waterway.

Head of the authority, Osama Rabie, said in a statement that marine rescue tugboats succeeded in dealing with the navigation emergencies and technical malfunctions that the two tankers faced while crossing the canal early Wednesday.

The official expected that navigation in both directions will be resumed within hours.

He noted that a "slight friction" occurred between the liquefied natural gas tanker BW LESMES and oil tanker BURRI.

The friction, according to Rabie, took place after the BW LESMES tanker suddenly stopped due to a technical failure.

There was no significant damage or pollution in the vicinity of the two tankers, he added.

Related Topics

Oil Suez Gas

Recent Stories

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

42 minutes ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

1 hour ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

2 hours ago
Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

2 hours ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous