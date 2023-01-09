UrduPoint.com

Suez Canal Traffic 'normal' After Stuck Vessel Refloated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Suez Canal traffic 'normal' after stuck vessel refloated

Ismailia, Egypt, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Suez Canal maritime traffic was "normal" on Monday after a Norwegian-owned cargo vessel ran aground but was then refloated and towed away, said the Egyptian authority running the vital waterway.

Tugboats "have begun towing the ship" which had suffered "a sudden technical failure" and was now being safely towed away for repairs, said Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie.

The Suez Canal, which links Asia and Europe, sees about 10 percent of the world's maritime trade.

In 2021, supertanker Ever Given became wedged diagonally across the canal during a sandstorm, disrupting trade flows for nearly a week.

According to the SCA, Egypt lost between $12 million and $15 million every day of the closure, while insurers estimated that global maritime trade suffered billions in lost revenue per day.

Fears of a costly new blockage were sparked by news of the latest incident, first reported on Twitter by Norwegian company Leth, a shipping agency for many vessels in the Suez Canal.

"M/V Glory grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah," it wrote in a brief message. "Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel."However, Leth later also reported that the ship "has been refloated by the Suez Canal Authority tugs".

It added that "21 vessels going southbound will commence/resume their transits. Only minor delays expected."

Related Topics

World Europe Egypt Twitter Company Traffic Suez Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

12 minutes ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

1 hour ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

3 hours ago
 Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.