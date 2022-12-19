UrduPoint.com

Suffering Argentines Explode With Joy At 'epic' World Cup Win

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Watching football icon Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar on Sunday made the economic suffering engulfing the country "worth it", according to ecstatic fans.

Fireworks cracked, car horns sounded and fans draped in the national blue and white colors sang, danced and waved flags.

Messi scored two goals against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra-time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions.

Messi also netted in the shoot-out but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero saving one penalty before Gonzalo Montiel banged in the winning spot-kick to send Argentine players and fans into raptures.

"I can't believe it, I can't believe it," repeated Joel Ciarallo, 31, over and again before the final had finished.

It was their "destiny to suffer. It's a condition of being Argentine," he added from a cafe in central Buenos Aires.

"Epic, this is epic, all of Argentine history is suffering like this," added a fan watching the game on a giant screen in the Centenario park in the capital.

Watching the World Cup final and dreaming about winning it has been a much needed exercise in escapism for citizens of a country that has suffered years of economic turmoil due to spiraling inflation.

Some 40 percent of the 45 million population lives in poverty and Currency devaluation has caused havoc with disposal income.

