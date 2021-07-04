UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suffering Roglic Drops Out Of Tour De France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Suffering Roglic drops out of Tour de France

Cluses, France, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Primoz Roglic's bid to win the 2021 Tour de France ended with the Slovenian pulling out on Sunday ahead of the first mountain top finish at Tignes in the Alps.

Last year's runner-up trailed home a colossal 35min adrift of the 2020 champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday as the toll from a heavy fall on stage 3 eventually scuppered his best intentions of a triumph here.

"It made no sense to continue the way it was going," former ski-jumper Roglic said after a pulsating first week of racing caused major fallout amongst the contenders for victory in the 21-day race.

One sporting director told AFP the kind of fall Roglic suffered takes at least five days to get over due to the shock to the body, with riders awakening stiff as a board for up to a week after such a knock.

Heavily grazed in his fall Monday Roglic gradually dropped down the rankings and after Friday's wild, high-speed 250km chase he appeared embarrassed as he fell off the pace on the first mountain when the race entered the Alps on Saturday.

Roglic was far from alone in taking a battering over the first week as British rider Geraint Thomas also ended Saturday's stage 35 minutes behind having embarked from the Atlantic port of Brest last Saturday as a clear challenger for the title.

Conversely, the defending champion Tadej Pogacar thrived as the world's greatest bike race cut diagonally across France from its western tip in the fortified port in Brittany to the chic ski-resorts along the border with Switzerland.

Mass falls and constant attacking tactics have somewhat reversed the codes on this edition of the Tour, leaving little respite for rest as conservative riding suddenly seems pre-pandemic, as the younger riders assert their will.

To cap matters, the 22-year-old UAE captain pulverised the opposition on Saturday's run over the Colombieres mountain in the rain, taking the yellow jersey in such ominous form the result looks like a formality despite the remaining 13 stages.

La Montagne, the regional newspaper in the Upper Savoy region famous for Evian water and melted cheese dishes, headlined its front page Sunday with "Pogacar crushes the Tour".

Roglic would be keenly aware of what might happen if he continued here as he was himself pulverised on day 20 of the 2020 Tour as Pogacar produced the sporting upset of the year to knock Roglic off top spot and claim the fabled yellow winners jersey in Paris.

Sunday's 144km run takes the peloton above the clouds with its 2100m altitude summit finish at Tignes.

Related Topics

World Water France UAE Brest Paris Switzerland Border Sunday 2020 From Best Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

17 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

1 hour ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.