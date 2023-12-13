Sufi Melo to start from Dec 15 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Culture Department, Government of Sindh will organise "5th Sindh Sufi Melo" at Sindh Museum Hyderabad from 15th to 16th December.

On the first day of Sufi Melo, various sessions would be held as Qalandri Dhamaal, Book fair, pictorial exhibition, sitting about Sufism ( Scientific aspect of Latif's poetry), Raqs-e-Darwaishaan, Theater, Sufi veeraag, Dance and Qawali

On the 2nd day, Sufi sitting (Sufism in AI era will be held.

