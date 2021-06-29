UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery gained 42 Yuan (6.50 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,588 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 403,052 lots with a turnover of 22.54 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January September Billion

Recent Stories

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.