Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 57 Yuan (8.82 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,884 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 333,684.0 lots with a turnover of 19.42 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.