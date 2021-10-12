UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 103 Yuan (15.98 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,020 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 655,264 lots with a turnover of 39.05 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

