Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 56 Yuan (8.76 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,132 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 674,559 lots with a turnover of 41.26 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.