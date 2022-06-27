UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery gained 2 Yuan (29.92 U.S. cents) to close at 5,855 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 299,904 lots with a turnover of 17.57 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

