Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :--:Sugar futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery gained 19 Yuan (about 2.83 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,745 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 332,828 lots with a turnover of 19.16 billion yuan.